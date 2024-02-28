6 Cong MLAs, who cross-voted in RS polls, leave Panchkula for Shimla

PANCHAKULA: Amid political turmoil, six Congress MLAs, who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday reached Shimla from Panchkula.

The legislators, including Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur, spent last night in a hotel here and left for Tau Devi Lal Stadium in BJP-ruled Haryana's Panchkula in the morning, said sources.

The MLAs had reached Haryana from Shimla on Tuesday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha polls.

They are learnt to be in touch with the BJP, amid signs of a crisis engulfing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the MLAs are "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.

Thakur had Tuesday dismissed Sukhu's claims that some party legislators were "kidnapped" and said he "can go anywhere" while referring to his visit to Panchkula.