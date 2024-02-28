Ajit invokes Marathi poet in Rs 6.5KL cr budget

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, presented on Tuesday the interim annual budget for 2024-25, totalling Rs 6.522 lakh crore, with a fiscal deficit of Rs 99,288 crore alongside a revenue deficit budget of Rs 9,734 crore.

Commencing his budget speech with verses from the renowned Marathi poet Kusumagraj on his birth anniversary, which coincides with Marathi Language Day, Minister Ajit Pawar announced a series of incentives and schemes in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. He clarified that this interim budget is only applicable for four months, with the main budget slated for later presentation.