Bengal Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi quits party, hints at join BJP

KOLKATA: West Bengal Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi resigned from the party on Wednesday, claiming "lack of respect" within the organisation.

Bagchi, who had his head tonsured after being released on bail following his arrest over comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last year, sent his resignation letter to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, with copies to party state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and general secretary and state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

When contacted, Bagchi said, "Maybe people will call me anti-party now. But, I have been saying one thing again and again that I am against Congress joining hands with the corrupt TMC."

The Congress and the TMC are part of the opposition bloc INDIA.

"The Congress top leadership does not give any importance to the West Bengal unit. So, I do not want to compromise my self-respect and stay in it," he added.