BJP wants to 'crush' people's mandate: Priyanka Gandhi on Himachal

NEW DELHI: Amid a political crisis in the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to "crush" people's mandate by misusing money power and probe agencies.

In a democracy, the general public has the right to choose a government of their choice, she said.

"The people of Himachal used this right and formed the Congress government with a clear majority.

But the BJP wants to crush this right of the people of Himachal by misusing the money power, power of agencies and its power of the Centre," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

She said the way the BJP is using government's security and other machinery for this purpose is unprecedented in the history of the country.

If a party with 25 MLAs is challenging the majority of 43 MLAs, then it clearly means that it is dependent on horse-trading of representatives, Priyanka Gandhi said.