Breakthrough drug for treatment of multiple sclerosis launched in India

NEW DELHI: A breakthrough drug to treat multiple sclerosis, a long-lasting chronic disease of the central nervous system, has been launched in India.

Ocrevus, available in over 100 countries, is the first and only approved high-efficacy therapy with more than 3 lakh patients treated globally. The drug is a bi-annual, two-hour infusion regimen that promotes high adherence.

However, it costs between Rs 10-12 lakh a year, depending on the dosage, in India. Multiple sclerosis, which is estimated to affect 1.5-2 lakh people in India, primarily women between the ages of 20-40 years, is a neurodegenerative disease.

Manufactured by Swiss pharma company Roche Pharma, the drug was first launched in the US in 2017. Announcing the India launch of the medicine, Asit Sabat, India enabling leader at Roche Pharma India, said that the economic impact of neurological disorders surpasses the combined burden of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.