Focus on women welfare in Uttarakhand Rs 89K cr budget

DEHRADUN: On the second day of the budget session of the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, the state’s Finance Minister Dr Prem Chand Agarwal presented the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. A total allocation of Rs 89,230 crore has been made in this budget.

Notably, the Dhami administration has allocated Rs 574 crore specifically for women’s welfare, with a strong focus on empowering women.

While presenting the budget, the state’s Finance Minister, Dr. Prem Chand Agarwal, said, “This budget is for overall development. It is a balanced budget for the development of Uttarakhand.” In the budget of 89,230 crore by the Dhami government, the expenditure for revenue receipts is 55,815.77 crore and for capital receipts is 33,414.30 crore.