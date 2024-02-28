Focus on women welfare in Uttarakhand Rs 89K cr budget

DEHRADUN: On the second day of the budget session of the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, the state’s Finance Minister Dr Prem Chand Agarwal presented the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. A total allocation of Rs 89,230 crore has been made in this budget.
Notably, the Dhami administration has allocated Rs 574 crore specifically for women’s welfare, with a strong focus on empowering women.
While presenting the budget, the state’s Finance Minister, Dr. Prem Chand Agarwal, said, “This budget is for overall development. It is a balanced budget for the development of Uttarakhand.” In the budget of 89,230 crore by the Dhami government, the expenditure for revenue receipts is 55,815.77 crore and for capital receipts is 33,414.30 crore.
The revenue deficit is not estimated yet. This time, there has been a 15 per cent increase in the budget. The Finance Minister described the budget as focused on overall development, which aims to strengthen the direction of Uttarakhand.
During his address to the House, Finance Minister Prem Chand Agarwal disclosed that a budgetary allocation of Rs 10 crore has been designated to enhance the educational standards within the state’s degree colleges, facilitating free education for over 94 thousand children through RTE initiative.
A separate provision of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for scholarships to support emerging athletes, with a sum of Rs 250 crore allocated for the upcoming national games.The Finance Minister said that the highest budget allocation of 11,244 crores is for education, sports, youth welfare, and culture.