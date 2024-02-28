Green Credit rules may damage forests, say experts

NEW DELHI: Four months after launching the Green Credit Programme, the Union government on Tuesday notified the methodology for calculating green credits for tree plantation activity. According to the new rules issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, each “grown” tree will equate to one Green Credit.

The government promotes Green Credits as an innovative market-based mechanism aimed at incentivising voluntary environmental actions across various sectors.

The government had launched the Green Credit programme in October 2023 to encourage individuals, organisations, and industries to undertake diverse environment-positive actions to reduce carbon emissions, improve in air and water quality, and increase biodiversity. The move was part of India’s ambition to achieve net zero emission by 2070 as per Paris Agreement.