Himachal Speaker reserves order on rebel MLAs' disqualification; 'BJP's conspiracy has failed', says CM Sukhu

The Congress scrambled Wednesday to save its government in Himachal Pradesh, amid dramatic developments that included a resignation announcement by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh and the suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker.

The crisis was triggered by Tuesday's cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh.

The party has now sought the disqualification of these MLAs from the assembly, and the matter was heard by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who has reserved his order.

The Congress government in the state faces a crisis after six MLAs crossed sides and learned to be in touch with the BJP. The Congress has 40 MLAs, while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

Referring to this, the Speaker said, "The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has filed a petition against the six MLAs of the Congress party because the anti-defection law attracts proceedings against them. When the petition came to me, then I, as a Speaker, had to function like a tribunal. The hearing regarding the same is underway."

"And the majority is still with the Congress Party, as even if the number is reduced to six, out of 40, 34 are left, and they (BJP) are 25. If the three independents are added, there are still 28," he added.

The MLAs had cross-voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday, leading to the defeat of their party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The Congress has accused the six MLAs of defying the earlier whip in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Speaking in the assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said a whip was issued to the party MLAs to be present in the House during voting Wednesday on the budget. But these MLAs defied it by staying away, he added.

The minister asked the Speaker to take note of it. The speaker said the matter is within his knowledge and he will take cognizance of it.