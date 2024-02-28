Home Ministry bans Sumji, Bhat factions of J&K’s Muslim Conference for five years under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced that it has decided to declare Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act – UAPA.

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah in a post on micro-blogging site X said, “Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.”

“These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences,” Shah noted further.