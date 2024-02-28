Home Ministry bans Sumji, Bhat factions of J&K’s Muslim Conference for five years under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced that it has decided to declare Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act – UAPA.
Union Minister for Home Amit Shah in a post on micro-blogging site X said, “Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.”
“These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences,” Shah noted further.
Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) is involved in unlawful activities and supporting terrorist activities to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in the notification.
“Many criminal cases have been registered against the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and its members under various sections of law including the UAPA,” it added.
“Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) is involved in promoting, aiding and abetting the secession in Jammu and Kashmir from India by supporting terrorism and involving itself in unlawful activities, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India,” it further said, adding that many criminal cases had been registered against it and its members under various sections of law including the UAPA.