House truth: Rs 20K for a Rs 20 coin to celebrate 20 yrs of Vibrant Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government allocated Rs 20,405 to construct frames for each of the 136 Rs 20 coins, amounting to Rs 27.28 lakhs to commemorate 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

During a session in the Gujarat Assembly, Congress MLA Tushar Chowdhury queried about the release and cost of the commemorative Rs 20 coins.

In response, Gujarat Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput revealed that each coin frame cost Rs 20,405, resulting in a total expenditure of Rs 27,75,125.

Congress MLA Tushar Chaudhary questioned the government whether a proposal was made to the Reserve Bank of India to produce these coins. In response, the government stated that the coin proposal was not forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India, but rather to the Division of Currency and Coinage, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.