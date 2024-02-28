Jaishankar likely to discuss defence, trade, regional issues during upcoming visit to Seoul

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Seoul next week to co-chair the 10th India-Republic of Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. This comes after India and South Korea celebrated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.
"Dr Jaishankar will be in Seoul on March 6th and the discussions are likely to focus on defence, security, technology and enhancing trade," said South Korea’s Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok on Wednesday.
Jaishankar will embark on a two-nation trip (South Korea and Japan) from March 5-8.
South Korea has been keen to be associated with the Quad too. Ambassador Chang said that they were considering supporting the Quad on issues like climate change.
"Korea is also keen on collaborating with ISRO on a low orbit satellites. We have a large presence in India. There are nearly 500 Korean companies present in India. India and Korea have also been mulling upgrading CEPA," Ambassador Chang added.
India and Korea’s Special Strategic Partnership has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation which include trade investments, defence, education.
"The JCM is expected to comprehensively review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening it. It will also provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on global and regional issues," said the Ministry of External Affairs.