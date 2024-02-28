Jaishankar likely to discuss defence, trade, regional issues during upcoming visit to Seoul

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Seoul next week to co-chair the 10th India-Republic of Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. This comes after India and South Korea celebrated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

"Dr Jaishankar will be in Seoul on March 6th and the discussions are likely to focus on defence, security, technology and enhancing trade," said South Korea’s Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok on Wednesday.

Jaishankar will embark on a two-nation trip (South Korea and Japan) from March 5-8.

South Korea has been keen to be associated with the Quad too. Ambassador Chang said that they were considering supporting the Quad on issues like climate change.