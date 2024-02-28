Manipur violence: Governor Uikey says 219 lives lost, 10,000 FIRs lodged

GUWAHATI: The ethnic violence in Manipur, which broke out on May 3 last year, claimed the lives of 219 people so far, Governor Anusuiya Uikey told the state Assembly on Wednesday.
Lamenting the deaths, she said ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh was being disbursed to the affected families after due verification.
The governor said the state government was working tirelessly under the challenging circumstances to address various complex issues related to the present law and order situation.
“To contain the present crisis, 1,87,143 persons were detained under preventive detention and released after due legal formalities. A total of about 10,000 FIRs have been registered till date,” Uikey said.
She also said that the state government handed over 29 cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and one to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for independent and transparent investigation. Four FIRs are in the process of transfer to CBI and another 5 FIRs to NIA, she added.
She said the state government was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring justice to “our sisters both in the hills and the valley, who are victims of sexual violence”.
“Wherever required, cases have also been transferred to CBI for ensuring fair, speedy and specialised investigation into the matter,” the governor said.
“To facilitate rehabilitation of my affected sisters, One Stop Centre staff across the state have been visiting multiple camps to assist victims. District psychological support teams for mental health interventions have been formed at various relief camps,” she said.
Further, she stated that efforts were made to counsel victims over phone in case of inability and discomfort with physical meeting while assistance with medical treatment was offered at a place of comfort.
Uikey said the government’s signing of the peace agreement with insurgent group United National Liberation Front was expected to usher in a new era of peace and encourage other armed groups to participate in peace process.