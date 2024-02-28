Manipur violence: Governor Uikey says 219 lives lost, 10,000 FIRs lodged

GUWAHATI: The ethnic violence in Manipur, which broke out on May 3 last year, claimed the lives of 219 people so far, Governor Anusuiya Uikey told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Lamenting the deaths, she said ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh was being disbursed to the affected families after due verification.

The governor said the state government was working tirelessly under the challenging circumstances to address various complex issues related to the present law and order situation.

“To contain the present crisis, 1,87,143 persons were detained under preventive detention and released after due legal formalities. A total of about 10,000 FIRs have been registered till date,” Uikey said.

She also said that the state government handed over 29 cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and one to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for independent and transparent investigation. Four FIRs are in the process of transfer to CBI and another 5 FIRs to NIA, she added.