‘My first vote for the nation’ campaign for youth launched

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday launched an anthem, Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye (My first vote for the nation). The campaign is aimed at encouraging young voters to exercise their franchise.

The week-long nationwide campaign is being organised by the Ministry of Education along with the I&B ministry.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that he had directed all higher education institutions in the country to conduct comprehensive voter awareness activities at their campuses starting from February 28 to March 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to micro-blogging platform X on Tuesday to issue a clarion call towards making the electoral process more participative. “Let us make our electoral process even more participative. I call upon people from all walks of life to spread the message, in their own style, among first time voters #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye!” he wrote.

The I&B ministry said that the anthem is an effort to contribute to the campaign launched by Election Commission of India (ECI) towards voter awareness.