One person killed after fire breaks out in slum near Mumbai

THANE: One person was killed after a major fire broke out in a slum at Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on Wednesday morning, destroying several huts and shops, officials said.

Three persons were injured in the blaze, they said.

The incident took place at around 5 am in the Azad Nagar slum, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar said.

The occupants of huts and other residents of the locality ran out of their homes after the blaze erupted, said Katkar who was overseeing the rescue and relief work at the site.

Some explosions were heard in the locality, according to sources.

A charred body was found at the site and sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, MBMC's disaster management cell chief Narendra Chavan told PTI.

"We have got to know that two children have been injured and admitted to hospital. One of our jawans has also been injured," Katkar said.

As many as 24 fire engines from MBMC and other neighbouring civic bodies were rushed to the spot, the civic chief said, adding the blaze has been brought under control.

Many commercial establishments are located in the slum colony, he said.