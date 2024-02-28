Rajasthan row erupts as Vasundhara Raje aide leaves key poll meeting

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, a vital meeting to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Ajmer has once again revealed the deep rift within the ruling BJP. A senior woman MLA Anita Bhadel, considered a key Vasundhara Raje loyalist, suddenly stormed out of the election meeting which was presided by deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

Former CM Vasundhara and Diya have been at loggerheads for years and Badhel allegedly moved away from the meeting claiming that if people from the rival camp, who opposed her during the recent assembly elections, are involved in this meeting, there is no point in attending.

For years the BJP has been a divided house in Rajasthan and Badhel who was a cabinet minister in the earlier Raje government, is also said to be upset at not being made a minister in the current Bhajanlal government.

Bhadel, a seasoned five-time MLA known for her allegiance to Vasundhara Raje, remained resolute, exiting meeting with a determination to address the party organization directly.