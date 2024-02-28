Ranchi Diary | JMM eyeing LS seats outside state

With an objective to shed the regional party tag and establish it as a national party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is eyeing the Lok Sabha seats outside Jharkhand. The party has staked claim on 12 seats in five states. Its functionaries also told that the party is also planning to field its candidates in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Assam under the INDI Alliance as the party wants its representation in areas where it has had its organisational and political footprints in the past. The JMM, having key tribal vote bank in these five states, wants to contest on some of the Lok Sabha seats outside Jharkhand also, they said.

Emotional health classes in Ashram schools begins

The Jharkhand Government launched emotional health classes for around 22,000 students studying in 143 Ashram (residential) schools run by the Welfare department. The emotional upliftment-based programme ‘Aarohan’ was inaugurated by the Tribal Welfare Commissioner during an orientation programme held for the principals and teachers of these ashram schools. Under the programme, youngsters will learn the skills to maintain their mental health identify their inner qualities and abilities and take their lives on the path of progress.

27 railway stations to be redeveloped

As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 27 railway stations all over Jharkhand are all set to be redeveloped. Those stations included Chaibasa, Dongaposi, Barajamda, Tatanagar and others, with an estimated investment of around `600 crore. Additionally, Tatanagar Station, under the Chakradharpur Railway Division, will be upgraded to world-class standards with an allocated budget of `350 crore. A total of `580 crore will be spent to redevelop 11 stations in the Chakradharpur Railway Division, along with the construction of 40 FOBs and underpasses. All the 27 stations will be equipped with plaza, shopping zone, food court.

