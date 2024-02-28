Seat-sharing deal among INDIA allies soon: NC

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and three-time ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah are hopeful of seat-sharing pact with INDIA alliance after second round of NC-Congress talks.

“There is no doubt about our alliance with Congress. Omar Abdullah is talking to them and I am hopeful that in the next few days, the decisions will be taken. We will unitedly contest the polls,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

The INDIA alliance parties in J&K – NC, Congress and PDP – are vying for six parliamentary seats in J&K and Ladakh UT. While J&K has five LS seats, Ladakh has one seat.