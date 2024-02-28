Seat-sharing deal among INDIA allies soon: NC

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and three-time ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah are hopeful of seat-sharing pact with INDIA alliance after second round of NC-Congress talks.
“There is no doubt about our alliance with Congress. Omar Abdullah is talking to them and I am hopeful that in the next few days, the decisions will be taken. We will unitedly contest the polls,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.
The INDIA alliance parties in J&K – NC, Congress and PDP – are vying for six parliamentary seats in J&K and Ladakh UT. While J&K has five LS seats, Ladakh has one seat.
“There has been one round of discussion in Delhi. There were certain proposals that were put forth by the Congress, which required to be discussed within NC. One of the proposals has not found acceptance from NC. We will have a second round of discussion,” NC vice president and ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah said.
He said INDIA alliance has only six seats including one in Ladakh. “Three seats are anyway held by NC, so essentially we are only discussing three seats – two Jammu seats and one Ladakh,” Omar said.