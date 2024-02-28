Shinde forms Maha SIT to probe quota leader’s 7-month-old stir, funding

He further criticized Jarange Patil’s language, accusing him of insulting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and issuing threats to high-ranking officials. Shelar urged for an inquiry into the individuals backing Jarange Patil.

Responding to Shelar’s demand, Narwekar initiated the probe. Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his disinterest in discussing Manoj Jarange-Patil but emphasized the necessity of investigating abusive language directed towards him.

He highlighted the need for an investigation into the violence in Beed and the establishment of war rooms in Sambhajinagar and Navi Mumbai, suggesting a conspiracy behind the Beed violence.

CM Ekanth Shinde defended Fadnavis, accusing Patil of deliberately targeting him . He asserted that Patil’s language was political rather than activist-driven and called for an investigation.