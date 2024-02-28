Shinde forms Maha SIT to probe quota leader’s 7-month-old stir, funding

MUMBAI: After Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s demand, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the state government on Tuesday to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the seven-month Maratha protest led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and the allegations against Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Shelar, speaking on the House floor, called for the establishment of the SIT to investigate the agitation led by Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil. He raised questions about the mastermind behind the agitation, its escalation, the source of projectiles, Jarange Patil’s associations, and the political affiliations involved. Shelar emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, stating, “Everything needs to be investigated, and an SIT needs to be formed.”
He further criticized Jarange Patil’s language, accusing him of insulting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and issuing threats to high-ranking officials. Shelar urged for an inquiry into the individuals backing Jarange Patil.
Responding to Shelar’s demand, Narwekar initiated the probe. Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his disinterest in discussing Manoj Jarange-Patil but emphasized the necessity of investigating abusive language directed towards him.
He highlighted the need for an investigation into the violence in Beed and the establishment of war rooms in Sambhajinagar and Navi Mumbai, suggesting a conspiracy behind the Beed violence.
CM Ekanth Shinde defended Fadnavis, accusing Patil of deliberately targeting him . He asserted that Patil’s language was political rather than activist-driven and called for an investigation.
‘Insult to Fadnavis’
