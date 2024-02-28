Six pilgrims killed in car accident near Tyuni in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Six pilgrims tragically lost their lives instantly when an Alto car plunged into an 800-meter-deep gorge near Hansnu village in the Chakrata area of Dehradun district on Wednesday. The vehicle, carrying a total of seven passengers, met with this devastating accident.

Only one individual sustained severe injuries and has been hospitalized for treatment. All the occupants of the vehicle were devotees en route to visit Chalda Maharaj.

According to the information received from the sources within the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), authorities at the Tyuni police station were alerted by a local resident about a car that had fallen into a steep ravine. Promptly responding to the distress call, both police personnel and SDRF teams swiftly mobilized to the scene, initiating efforts to provide relief and conduct rescue operations.

SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra told The New Indian Express, "Six persons in the car died on the spot in this accident, while one person who was seriously injured, has been rescued and sent to Government Primary Health Centre Tiuni for treatment by the police team."

The deceased have been identified as Sanju (35), Suraj (35), Suraj's wife, Sheetal (25), Sajana (21), Divyansh, (10) son of Jeet Bahadur and Yash, (5) son of Suraj. The injured Jeet Bahadur, (35) was admitted to a nearby hospital.

The deceased as well as the injured person were residents of the village Pandranu in the tehsil Jubbal of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.