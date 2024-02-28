'Some left to save lives, some were under pressure': Akhilesh on MLAs who cross-voted in RS polls

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said among the party MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections, some defected to save their lives and some were under pressure.

He said action will be taken against those who cross-voted according to the "established rules".

Asked about the seven SP MLAs who cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Tuesday, Yadav told reporters, "Think how much pressure is there from the government. STF is an agency of the government. Some people have gone (to the BJP) to save their lives, some under pressure and some to get respect.We hope they will get the honour soon."

On the question whether any action will be taken against the SP MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections, the party president said, "Action will be taken as per the established rules."

The former chief minister said, "The biggest thing is that how will they now face the voters? They won fighting with the BJP.

Now what will their conscience tell those voters? What answer will you give them?" Yadav said in a sarcastic tone, "We remember that they used to inform us what the BJP and the Sangh (RSS) were up to. We are worried who will give us that information now."