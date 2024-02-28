Tata Memorial claims to have developed Rs 100 tablet to reduce chances of cancer recurrence

NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough in cancer treatment, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) claimed that they have developed a Rs 100 tablet to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy and the chances of resurgence.

In a decade-long research study by Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), doctors found that dying cancer cells release cell-free chromatin particles after chemotherapy and radiotherapy that can turn healthy cells into cancerous ones.

According to the institute, the tablet will help reduce the side effects of treatments like chemotherapy by 50 percent and the possibility of cancer relapse by 30 percent.

As per the study, the pro-oxidant combination of resveratrol and copper helped in destroying chromatin and regulating toxicity in patients undergoing chemotherapy.

According to the doctors, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will decide on its approval. It is expected to be available in the market from June-July this year.