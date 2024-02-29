14 people killed, 20 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in MP's Dindori

DINDORI: Fourteen people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels.

As a result, the vehicle overturned, killing 14 people and injuring 20 others, the official said.