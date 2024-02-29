BJP holds parleys before coming out with first list

NEW DELHI: Top BJP leaders on Wednesday deliberated on potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, particularly focusing on seats identified as ‘weak’ for the party, ahead of its Central Election Committee meeting scheduled on Thursday.

High-ranking leaders of the BJP’s central leadership, including the party’s principal strategist and Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda, had detailed discussions on prospective candidates for several high-profile LS seats. These candidatures are expected to be announced by March 7 or possibly sooner.

According to sources, Shah and Nadda held separate meetings with party leaders from various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. In these meetings, a number of ‘weak’ seats were identified for the 2024 LS polls.