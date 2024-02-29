Centre okays Rs 75K crore rooftop solar scheme, one crore households to get subsidy of up to Rs 78K

The scheme provides a central financial assistance (CFA) of 60 percent of the system cost for 2 kW systems and 40 percent of the additional system cost for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW capacity. The CFA will be capped at 3 kW.

At current benchmark prices, this will mean a Rs 30,000 subsidy for a 1 kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW systems and Rs 78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher. The households will apply for subsidies through the National Portal and will be able to select a suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar.

The National Portal will assist households in their decision-making process by providing relevant information such as appropriate system sizes, benefits calculators, vendor ratings, etc.

Households will be able to access collateral-free low-interest loan products of around 7 percent at present for the installation of residential RTS (rooftop solar) systems up to 3 kW.

Other features of the scheme include a model solar village to be developed in each district to act as a role model for the adoption of rooftop solar in rural areas.

Besides, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions shall also benefit from incentives for promoting rooftop solar (RTS) installations in their areas.

The scheme provides a component for payment security for renewable energy service company (RESCO)-based models as well as a fund for innovative projects in RTS.

Through this scheme, the households will be able to save electricity bills as well as earn additional income through the sale of surplus power to DISCOMs. A 3 kW system will be able to generate more than 300 units a month on average for a household.

The proposed scheme will result in the addition of 30 GW of solar capacity through rooftop solar in the residential sector, generating 1000 BUs (billion units) of electricity and resulting in a reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions over the 25-year lifetime of rooftop systems.

It is estimated that the scheme will create around 17 lakh direct jobs in manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, sales, installation, O&M and other services.

For availing benefits of PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by households, the Government has launched a massive campaign since the launch of the scheme for raising awareness and generating applications from interested households.

Households can register themselves on https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in to avail of benefits under the scheme.