Congress vs Left: United in INDIA, divided in Kerala

NEW DELHI: Even as uncertainty continues over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the party on Wednesday said it is in alliance with the Left in different states, but they always have and will continue to oppose each other electorally in Kerala.
The Left parties, meanwhile, maintain that Congress should rethink about Gandhi fighting against its INDIA bloc ally in Kerala, where the BJP has no seats.
The Congress’ assertion comes after Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja, wife of CPI general secretary D Raja, was nominated to contest from the pivotal Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Gandhi. CPI is an ally of the INDIA bloc at the national level. Its leaders have been asking Gandhi not to contest from Wayanad and instead fight the BJP in the Hindi heartland states.
Speaking to this newspaper, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said that Congress needs to think what message it will convey by fighting against the CPI in Kerala. “The focus of all the speeches in Congress’ Nyay Yatra and Bharat Jodo Yatra is the fight against the BJP, as it should be... But if you go to Kerala and fight the Left, What is the message you are giving? There is no BJP there. Congress needs to think about it,” said Karat.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The Left parties are very much part of the INDIA group. It has always been understood that this does not preclude group partners from contesting against each other in different states, especially Kerala.”
Asked whether Gandhi would contest against her in Wayanad, Annie Raja had said that the decision of each party is their prerogative. Some Opposition leaders are also of the view that two INDIA bloc leaders fighting against each other will be bad optics for the alliance and give ammunition to the BJP to attack them.