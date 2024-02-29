Congress vs Left: United in INDIA, divided in Kerala

NEW DELHI: Even as uncertainty continues over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the party on Wednesday said it is in alliance with the Left in different states, but they always have and will continue to oppose each other electorally in Kerala.

The Left parties, meanwhile, maintain that Congress should rethink about Gandhi fighting against its INDIA bloc ally in Kerala, where the BJP has no seats.

The Congress’ assertion comes after Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja, wife of CPI general secretary D Raja, was nominated to contest from the pivotal Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Gandhi. CPI is an ally of the INDIA bloc at the national level. Its leaders have been asking Gandhi not to contest from Wayanad and instead fight the BJP in the Hindi heartland states.