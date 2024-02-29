Drought in India's farmlands to reduce by 21% if 1.5 degree global warming threshold is met: Study

A new study shows India’s agricultural land exposure to drought would reduce by 21% if the global warming threshold of 1.5 ºC above pre-industrial temperatures is met. Moreover, it will reduce economic damage due to riverine flooding and population exposure to drought.

However, if the rise in temperature goes beyond the Paris Agreement target, it may expose half of India’s agricultural land to drought.

The study done by a team of researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) has quantified how climate change risks to human and natural systems increase at a national scale as the level of global warming increases.

The team found very large increases in the exposure of agricultural land to drought with 3 ºC warming – more than 50 per cent of the agricultural land in each country is projected to be exposed to severe droughts of longer than one year in a 30-year period.

The researchers warn that more efforts are needed to reduce global warming, as currently the policies in place globally are likely to result in a rise in temperature of 3 ºC .

The study collects eight different studies -- focusing on Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana and India -- showing that the risks of drought, flooding, declines in crop yields, and loss of biodiversity and natural capital greatly increase for each additional degree of global warming.

The overarching picture for the accrual of climate risk across these countries as global warming increases from 1.5 ºC to 4 ºC above pre-industrial levels is presented in a final paper synthesizing the findings and published in the journal Climatic Change.