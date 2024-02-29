From fame to oblivion: Man who led Uttarakhand tunnel rescue loses home to Delhi demolition drive

In a setback to Vakil Hassan, one of the rat hole miners, who rescued 41 workers trapped in the Silkiyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on November 2023, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday razed to the ground his house as a part of an "anti-encroachment" drive.

Hassan, who hogged the limelight after being lauded by none other than President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is back in the news after he suffered a blow delivered by DDA.

When authorities landed at his house with bulldozers only his three minor children were at home. Hassan was away with his wife.