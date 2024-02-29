Himachal Pradesh: Congress gets into damage control to quell dissent

NEW DELHI: As the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh deepened on Wednesday, the Congress swung into damage control mode by dispatching a central observer team and initiating action against the six rebel MLAs who voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls. The party also warned of stern action against the dissidents, saying accountability will be fixed for cross-voting.

The three observers — former Chhattisgarh and Haryana chief ministers Bhupesh Bhagel and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar — were directed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to talk to all MLAs, including the disgruntled, and submit a comprehensive report to him soon.

In a temporary relief for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, the team of senior Congress leaders managed to defuse the situation by engaging with Vikramaditya Singh, who had quit in the morning.

After a meeting with party observers, Singh said he won’t press for resignation till the observers’ dialogue is complete. The resignation of Vikramaditya kept the party in tenterhooks.

In Delhi, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters, “The Congress will not hesitate to take some tough steps as the party is our priority and will not let the people’s mandate be betrayed in Himachal Pradesh.”