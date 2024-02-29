India, Bangladesh to hold five-day DG-level border talks in Dhaka next week

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual DG-level border talks in Dhaka next week to seek each other’s cooperation in curbing a variety of crimes taking place on their respective sides of the frontier. They will also decide on measures to be taken to create better coordination between security forces and other agencies of the two countries.

Officials said a delegation led by Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Nitin Agrawal is scheduled to travel to Dhaka for the meeting, which will take place between March 5 and 9. This would be the 54th edition of the talks between the two border guarding forces.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) DG Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui will lead the Bangladeshi delegation. Officials from the home and external affairs ministries, anti-narcotics and other agencies of the two countries will also be present during the five-day deliberations, they said.