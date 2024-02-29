India is consensus builder at WTO, but certain nations breaking that: Goyal

ABU DHABI: India is a consensus builder in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) by playing a key role in the process but some countries are breaking that, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He is here for the 13th ministerial conference (MC) of the WTO.

The meeting started on February 26 to discuss issues such as agriculture and fisheries subsidies, dispute settlement and moratorium on customs duty levy on e-commerce trade.

The minister's remarks came amid allegations by certain developed nations that India is blocking deals at the WTO.

"Our stand is consistent we have to see who are blocking the issues and who is responsible for not letting things of the WTO smoothly. It is proved that India in fact is a consensus builder and we are playing a key role in making consensus and certain countries are breaking that consensus on certain issues," Goyal told reporters here.