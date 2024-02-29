Locals in Sandeshkhali celebrate arrest of TMC's Shajahan Sheikh

SANDESHKALI: Locals in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday celebrated the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse of women and land grab in the area, and distributed sweets.

The locals, who for the last few days have been protesting in the riverine Sandeshkhali area, came out in the streets as they distributed sweets and danced in joy as they celebrated the arrest of Shajahan, who has been absconding for the last 55 days.

"We are very happy that he has been arrested at last. We just hope he should be put behind bars and never return to this area. He has destroyed lives of many people area", a local said.

Echoing similar sentiments, a woman said, "We hope that his other associates are also put behind bars".