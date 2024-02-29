Nirmala Sitharaman flays Congress MP Suresh over demand for 'separate nation for southern states'

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decried Congress MP D K Suresh's statement that the southern states will be forced to demand for a separate nation due to the alleged injustice in the release of central grants to them.

Insisting that "the central government has no role to play except for obeying the Finance Commission, Sitharaman said the states must sit with the Commission and highlight the weightage that will help them get the grants."

"If southern states. I don't want to club them as southern states each one has its own strengths and it is also now getting into those very, very dangerous threshold of 'Southern states together'. 'We will have ' (separate nation)," the finance minister said during an interactive event - 'The Indian Express Adda'- here on Wednesday.