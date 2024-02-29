Over 72 per cent Indians eat fish, shows new study

NEW DELHI: A notable transformation in non-vegetarian food consumption patterns has noticed, perhaps, changed the perception of Indians as primarily as vegetarian nations. A new study may shake up India's dinner table as fish consumption has increased widely across the states.

According to a new study conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India and WorldFish recently, also found a staggering 72.1% of the Indian population, equivalent to 966.9 million individuals, incorporate fish into their diet.

The study “Fish Consumption in India: Patterns and Trend” shows that Tripura was the undisputed champion of fish consumption, with Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana eating the least fish, exposing a culinary divide that spans the country.

Moreover, Kerala leads in daily consumption of fish with 53.5% of the population consuming fish daily, followed by Goa at 36.2%, West Bengal at 21.90%, Manipur at 19.70%, Assam at 13.10%, and Tripura at 11.50%.

Assam and Tripura both lead in weekly consumption at 69%, followed by Odisha (66.8%), West Bengal (65.75%), Arunachal Pradesh (65.25%), and Tamil Nadu (58.2%).

The data shows that Northeastern and Eastern States, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa have more than 90% fish consumers, indicating a strong cultural inclination towards fish consumption.