Over 72 per cent Indians eat fish, shows new study

NEW DELHI: A notable transformation in non-vegetarian food consumption patterns has noticed, perhaps, changed the perception of Indians as primarily as vegetarian nations. A new study may shake up India's dinner table as fish consumption has increased widely across the states.
According to a new study conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India and WorldFish recently, also found a staggering 72.1% of the Indian population, equivalent to 966.9 million individuals, incorporate fish into their diet.
The study “Fish Consumption in India: Patterns and Trend” shows that Tripura was the undisputed champion of fish consumption, with Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana eating the least fish, exposing a culinary divide that spans the country.
Moreover, Kerala leads in daily consumption of fish with 53.5% of the population consuming fish daily, followed by Goa at 36.2%, West Bengal at 21.90%, Manipur at 19.70%, Assam at 13.10%, and Tripura at 11.50%.
Assam and Tripura both lead in weekly consumption at 69%, followed by Odisha (66.8%), West Bengal (65.75%), Arunachal Pradesh (65.25%), and Tamil Nadu (58.2%).
The data shows that Northeastern and Eastern States, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa have more than 90% fish consumers, indicating a strong cultural inclination towards fish consumption.
Jammu and Kashmir experienced the most significant increase in fish consumption at 20.9 percentage points whereas Punjab saw a decrease in fish consumers by 3.9 percentage points over the last 15 years.
The study also indicates that there is a difference in fish consumption between men and women is wider in states with a lower overall consumption rate, potentially indicating men eating fish out of home.
Meanwhile, there is no marked difference in fish consumption among men and women in states with already high rates of fish consumption like West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura.
There is also a notable consumption gap between those who eat fish and those who consume all types of non-vegetarian foods.
WorldFish Country Lead for India Dr. Arun Padiyar advocated for the integration of fish consumption into public health and nutrition strategies. "Adopting holistic and adaptable policies to enhance value chains can ensure the sustainability of our aquatic food systems and improve nutritional outcomes," he said.
However, India’ per capita fish food supply is one of the lowest in the world. It stands in 129th position among 183 countries despite being the world's 3rd largest fish-producing nation, contributing about 8% to global fish production, and holds the position of the 2nd largest aquaculture producer.
ICAR’s Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science) Dr. J.K. Jena said, “Comprehensive research is essential to grasp how fish consumption intersects with sociodemographic and economic factors at the household level. Recognizing the crucial role of fish in ensuring food security and combating undernutrition is vital for the health of our nation."