TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali arrested

KOLKATA: Absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said.
The Zilla Parishad functionary was arrested from a hideout in North 24 Parganas.
After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court.
He is at present in the court lockup, a police officer told PTI, adding that he will be produced before the court later in the day.
"Due to a legal tangle, he couldn't be arrested initially. However, after the court clarified that there was no stay on his arrest, the West Bengal Police did its job. The opposition had earlier exploited the embargo on his arrest," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTI.
Sheikh has remained at large for 55 days since an Enforcement Directorate team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob in connection with a foodgrain scam case that already landed former food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick in jail.
People of the Sandeshkhali area have been staging violent protests demanding his arrest.
The timing of Shahjahan's arrest is said to be politically significant he was picked up a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Bengal and address rallies on two consecutive days.
The BJP dubbed the arrest as scripted and claimed he was in the safe custody of West Bengal Police.
The opposition BJP, which had claimed that Sheikh was in "safe custody" of state police since Tuesday night, dubbed the arrest as scripted.
"It was TMC and the state police which were shielding the culprits. He has been arrested now as a part of a well-scripted story," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.
Governor's letter to state seeking Shahjahan 's immediate arrest
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose had asked the state government to file a report within 72 hours detailing the atrocities involving Shahjahan involving Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, an official said.
The Governor asked the state to investigate the alleged incident of a child being thrown away by miscreants in Sandeshkhali and submit a report to his office, the official told PTI.
"In the light of the decision of the Calcutta High Court, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali incidents, Shahjahan Sheikh, may be arrested immediately, failing which reasons for the same may be reported within 72 hours," Bose wrote to the state government on Monday night. "The veracity of a reported incident of a child being thrown by miscreants may be looked into and if found to be correct, strict action may be taken and report submitted," Bose's letter read.
The high court on Monday directed that Sheikh, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, the superintendent of police, and the state's home secretary representing the West Bengal government be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter initiated on the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and the land grab of tribal people.
"Therefore, the said person shall be arrested by the concerned police authorities," the court directed.
Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing protests for the past few weeks over allegations of land grab and sexual atrocities on women by Sheikh and his supporters.
Several persons including Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, alleged associates of Sheikh, were arrested.
However, Sheikh himself has been evading the authorities since January 5, when ED officials who had gone to raid his premises at Sandeshkhali were attacked. The governor submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry a few days ago.
