TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali arrested

KOLKATA: Absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said.

The Zilla Parishad functionary was arrested from a hideout in North 24 Parganas.

After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court.

He is at present in the court lockup, a police officer told PTI, adding that he will be produced before the court later in the day.

"Due to a legal tangle, he couldn't be arrested initially. However, after the court clarified that there was no stay on his arrest, the West Bengal Police did its job. The opposition had earlier exploited the embargo on his arrest," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTI.

Sheikh has remained at large for 55 days since an Enforcement Directorate team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob in connection with a foodgrain scam case that already landed former food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick in jail.

People of the Sandeshkhali area have been staging violent protests demanding his arrest.

The timing of Shahjahan's arrest is said to be politically significant he was picked up a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Bengal and address rallies on two consecutive days.