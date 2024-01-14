AAP in Uttarakhand faces major setback as 50 senior leaders sever ties with party

DEHRADUN: The Aam Aadmi Party faced a significant blow in Uttarakhand on Sunday as several senior leaders, including the party's state coordinator Jot Singh Bisht, submitted their resignations.
Over the past two years, the Aam Aadmi Party's ambitious efforts to establish a strong presence in Uttarakhand and garner widespread support have suffered a major setback. State party spokesperson RP Raturi, Rajendra, Kamlesh Raman and many other prominent leaders have submitted their resignations.
Speaking to TNIE, Jot Singh Bisht said, "More than 50 leaders from across the state have quit the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday and by Monday the number may be over 200". "The executive committee of the Aam Aadmi Party has been disbanded for the past four months, yet no significant progress has been made by the top leadership in Uttarakhand. This lack of action led to my disappointment and ultimately, my resignation," he expressed.
"It appears that the party's central leadership is not demonstrating a particular commitment to advancing the party's agenda in Uttarakhand and is seemingly focused on dismantling the party's presence in the state under the direction of the leadership in Delhi", he added.
Senior leader Dr. RP Raturi, who resigned from AAP, shared with TNIE, "The objectives for which we went to the Aam Aadmi Party, that if we come to power in Uttarakhand too, our goal will be to provide good education system and health facilities in remote areas of the state on the lines of Delhi. But seeing the apathy of the top leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party, we do not think that this dream will ever be fulfilled. That's why we left the party today".
It is noteworthy that all these senior Congress leaders had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in July 2022, but soon after, they grew disillusioned with the Aam Aadmi Party.