AAP in Uttarakhand faces major setback as 50 senior leaders sever ties with party

Senior leader Dr. RP Raturi, who resigned from AAP, shared with TNIE, "The objectives for which we went to the Aam Aadmi Party, that if we come to power in Uttarakhand too, our goal will be to provide good education system and health facilities in remote areas of the state on the lines of Delhi. But seeing the apathy of the top leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party, we do not think that this dream will ever be fulfilled. That's why we left the party today".