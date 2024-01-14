BJP dismisses 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' as 'delusion', 'Rahul Gandhi's rebranding effort'

Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that Congress’ Nyay Yatra (March for justice) was a misapprehension as its leaders are not getting justice within the party. He was referring to the Congress leaders, who have left the party over the years. “Today in the Congress-- in which Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi talk about providing justice to the people--their party leaders who are not getting justice. One big leader is deserting the party one after another. Now Milind Deora has also left. There is a long queue of people exiting the Congress due to not getting justice,” said Thakur.