BJP dismisses 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' as 'delusion', 'Rahul Gandhi's rebranding effort'

NEW DELHI: With the Congress launching its second mega outreach programme-- Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra—(BJNY) to revive its fortune just a couple of months before the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday termed the campaign a "delusion" and added that the sole purpose of the march is relaunching and rebranding of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.
Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that Congress’ Nyay Yatra (March for justice) was a misapprehension as its leaders are not getting justice within the party. He was referring to the Congress leaders, who have left the party over the years. “Today in the Congress-- in which Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi talk about providing justice to the people--their party leaders who are not getting justice. One big leader is deserting the party one after another. Now Milind Deora has also left. There is a long queue of people exiting the Congress due to not getting justice,” said Thakur.
Thakur further added that after the crushing defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, even Congress’ allies are hesitant in forming an alliance with the party. “No one wants to ride on a sinking ship. Congress is not only drowning,” he said.
Former President of Congress Rahul on Sunday kick-started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from violence-hit Manipur's Thoubal district near Imphal.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Yatra is actually the 15th attempt to relaunch, reposition and rebrand Rahul Gandhi.
He said that as the Congress had lost three states and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal showed no confidence in Rahul, thus proposing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s name, and the party is slowly losing it place in the INDI (Indian National Developmental Inclusive) Alliance, the programme is surely a yatra for relaunching and rebranding Rahul Gandhi and re-positioning the Congress party.
Citing the adverse remark of leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Janata Dal against the Yatra, Poonawalla said, “This is a separate issue how much confidence the Yatra will create in the people…I feel that Rahul Gandhi should abandon this Yatra and initiate INDI Jodo Yatra. The leaders of the alliance are hurling abuses at each other. So, Rahul Gandhi should make attempts to bring them together. Whether Janata comes along, it is a different issue.”