Rahul launches ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on a fiery note, says Manipur not a part of India for BJP

Recalling his last visit to the state on June 29 last year, he said he had seen and heard things he never saw or heard before. “I have been in politics since 2004. For the first time I went to a state in India where the entire infrastructure of governance collapsed. The Manipur we knew ceased to exist. Hatred was spread all over. Lakhs of people suffered. Brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers were killed…” Gandhi said.