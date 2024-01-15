Assam revives traditional Bulbul fights during Magh Bihu after nine years

GUWAHATI: People across Assam celebrated their harvest festival Magh Bihu with the age-old tradition of Bulbul fights after many years.
Magh Bighu was not held for the past nine years in deference to court orders. However, buffalo fights, another Bihu tradition, did take place here and there, albeit unofficially.
Citing concerns under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Supreme Court had put a halt to the traditional bird fights.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday watched the traditional event at the historic Hayagrib Madhab Mandir at Hajo on the outskirts of Guwahati. He was accompanied by his family.
He told journalists that there was a misconception among people all these years that Bulbuls are harmed or weakened after a fight.
“But I watched them fight today. They don’t suffer any damage in the two-minute fight. After the fight is over, the birds are set free. I believe this tradition, which dates back to the days of (Ahom ruler) Swargadeo Pramatta Singha, will continue,” Sarma said.
Later, he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Breathing life into our ancient customs and rituals has been a cornerstone of our policies. After nearly a decade, I was able to witness the bulbuli fight, a quintessential Bihu tradition which was recently revived by our government.”
Recently, the state government issued standard operating procedures for the fights of buffaloes and birds.
It directed that Bulbuls taking part in the fights must be kept fully safe and that arrangements must be made at the site to provide them with food and water. The organisers were asked to keep an eye on the safety and security of the birds.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria besides Sarma extended their Bihu greetings to people.
Bhogali Bihu, a harvest festival, is a time for feasting and thanksgiving to God. The celebration began on Sunday night when people got together around a bonfire (meji) and sought the blessings of elders. They threw pithas (rice cakes) and areca nuts at the fire and offered prayers.
The ritual was followed by a community feast, organized in the fields. Bhogali comes from the word “bhog” which in Assamese means feast.
BY: Prasanta Mazumdar