Assam revives traditional Bulbul fights during Magh Bihu after nine years

GUWAHATI: People across Assam celebrated their harvest festival Magh Bihu with the age-old tradition of Bulbul fights after many years.

Magh Bighu was not held for the past nine years in deference to court orders. However, buffalo fights, another Bihu tradition, did take place here and there, albeit unofficially.

Citing concerns under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Supreme Court had put a halt to the traditional bird fights.