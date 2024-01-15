Complete KYC for FASTag before Jan 31 to avoid deactivation, mandates Centre

Taking note of several incidents about the linkage of multiple FASTags with a vehicle, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative. The Authority on Monday suggested tagging users to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process by the end of this month to avoid deactivation.
The move aims to enhance the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system and provide seamless movement at the Toll Plazas. The new arrangement Of ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ has also been introduced to discourage user behaviour of using single FASTagfor multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.
"To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. FASTag users must also comply with ‘One Vehicle, One Fastag’ and discard all the earlier issued Fastags through their respective banks. Only the latest Fastag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after January 31."
"For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to the nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks," said officials.
The Authority officials further stated that the initiative had been taken after the recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI’s mandate. Apart from this, Fastags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow National Highway users, said NHAI.
With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over eight crore users, FASTag has revolutionized the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country. The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative will help to make toll operations more efficient and ensure seamless and comfortable journeys for the National Highway users, said officials.
