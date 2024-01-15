Congress, AAP seal alliance for Chandigarh Mayoral elections

CHANDIGARH: In a significant move, both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have allied and will contest the Chandigarh Mayoral elections together on January 18.

This development comes amid both parties which are constituents of the INDIA bloc holding talks over seat sharing for this year's Lok Sabha polls.

The mayoral polls in Chandigarh are going to be a two-way contest and political analysts believe that the two parties will have an edge over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).