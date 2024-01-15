Congress deviated from ideological roots, fostering caste division: Milind Deora

The former Mumbai South MP on Sunday morning resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, ending his family's "55-year-old association" with the party. Hours later he joined the Shiv Sena at the official residence of Shinde.

Deora later posted a statement on his social media account on X listing reasons for quitting Congress.

Deora, son of Congress veteran late Murli Deora, has been sulking since Congress' ally Shiv Sena (UBT) staked a claim on the Mumbai South parliamentary constituency for the upcoming elections.

Milind Deora was elected to Lok Sabha from Mumbai South in 2004 and 2009. He lost in 2014 and 2019 to Arvind Sawant who contested as a Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate on both occasions.