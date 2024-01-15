Congress' 'Gauthan’ to be 'redeveloped' in BJP’s Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Cattle shed enclosures or ‘Gauthan’, conceptualised by the earlier Bhupesh Baghel government for conservation of livestock coupled with a multi-activity centre, will now be developed in a different format as ‘Arthik Samridhi Kendra’ (Economic Prosperity Centre) in Chhattisgarh.

The distinct Gauthan concept, which was recognised as a flagship programme in the Congress regime, will be made more rewarding for the rural sector, hinted Giriraj Singh, Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, during his visit to Chhattisgarh.

The minister chaired the review meeting of the Panchayat and Rural Development department in Raipur and instructed that the Gauthan in villages should evolve into ‘Arthik Samridhi Kendras’.