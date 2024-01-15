Congress' 'Gauthan’ to be 'redeveloped' in BJP’s Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Cattle shed enclosures or ‘Gauthan’, conceptualised by the earlier Bhupesh Baghel government for conservation of livestock coupled with a multi-activity centre, will now be developed in a different format as ‘Arthik Samridhi Kendra’ (Economic Prosperity Centre) in Chhattisgarh.
The distinct Gauthan concept, which was recognised as a flagship programme in the Congress regime, will be made more rewarding for the rural sector, hinted Giriraj Singh, Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, during his visit to Chhattisgarh.
The minister chaired the review meeting of the Panchayat and Rural Development department in Raipur and instructed that the Gauthan in villages should evolve into ‘Arthik Samridhi Kendras’.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has been assigned to formulate an action plan for creating a model on Gauthan in the state. Gauthans will be relaunched initially in four districts of the state, the minister added. For this, the NABARD will provide Rs 25 lakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.
Besides other activities, the new Gauthan model will incorporate poultry, goat farming, piggery, and cattle farming.
The union minister further said that there were fraud reported in the implementation of the Gauthan scheme in the earlier Congress government and added that he will seek a probe into it. “The Congress has looted the Panchayati Raj. I have come to ameliorate and improve on the Gauthans in the state,” Singh said.
During Congress rule, out of the approved 10,336, around 10,004 Gauthans were set up in rural areas & 242 established in urban areas.