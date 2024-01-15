HC seeks chart differentiating Sharjeel Imam's role from earlier granted bail accused in Delhi riots

The high court asked the counsel for Imam and the city police to file their written submissions before the next date of hearing.

Sharjeel Imam, United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi and several others, including student-activist Umar Khalid, have been booked under anti-terror law the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in North-East Delhi which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.