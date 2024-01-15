Ex-Mizoram CM Zoramthanga announces retirement from politics

"We have discussed the matter and we agreed that the party should continue without our presence as both of us have become 80. We have also informed our party leaders about our retirement," he told MNF workers after the party's office in Aizawl was inaugurated. He said that party leaders will soon announce a "new arrangement".

Zoramthanga said that the current term of the MNF office-bearers has already expired, and he and Tawnluia have requested the leadership not to give them new responsibilities.