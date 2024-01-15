Gauri Lankesh murder case: SC notice to cancel bail of accused

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and also comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, in a recent order, issued notice to the accused and others, and sought their detailed responses, after hearing an appeal filed by Kavita Lankesh, the younger sister of the slain journalist, Gauri Lankesh, as the former had moved it seeking cancellation of the bail of one of the accused Mohan Nayak in the case.

The appeal was moved by Kavita seeking a direction from the Top Court for cancellation of the bail granted to Mohan Nayak, who is alleged to have been a part of the criminal conspiracy to murder Gauri.

The accused, Mohan Nayak, was the first one to get bail from the Karnataka HC, on December 7, 2023.