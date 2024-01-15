IAF set to acquire Astra, the ‘beyond visual range’ missile

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Sunday flagged off the indigenously developed and manufactured Astra Missiles for supply to the Indian Air Force.

The event was held at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Kanchanbagh Unit where BDL chairman and managing director Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd) and other senior officials from DRDO, IAF and BDL participated, a release from the BDL said.

Astra is a Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile indigenously developed by DRDO and manufactured by BDL for IAF, it said.

“Astra Weapon System is best in its class of weapon systems in the world in the category of air-to-air missiles. The missile has a range of 100-plus km,” the release said.