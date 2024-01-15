Nine-year-old Indian- American girl named among world's brightest students by Johns Hopkins

She was honoured for her exceptional performance on the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test), ACT (American College Testing), School and College Ability Test, or similar assessments as part of the CTY Talent Search.

Less than 30 per cent of students qualify each year for either High Honors or Grand Honors/SET based on their test scores.

She aced in the test's verbal and quantitative sections - on par with the 99th percentile of advanced Grade 5 performances - and bagged the Grand Honors, according to the press release.

The achievement qualifies Preesha for more than 250 Johns Hopkins CTY's Online and On-Campus Programmes for advanced students in grades 2-12 in mathematics, computer programming, chemistry, physics, reading, and writing.