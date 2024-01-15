J-K: Days after attacks, Army to launch 'Operation Sarvashakti’ in Rajouri & Poonch

SRINAGAR: Troubled by militancy in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the last few years, the Army has decided to launch a major anti-militancy operation named ‘Operation Sarvashakti’ to end militancy in the two districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The army, under Operation Sadbhavana, has also adopted Topi Peer village in Poonch, where three civilians were killed recently, to win over the local population.
The security agencies suspect that 25-35 militants, mostly foreigners, are hiding in the dense forest areas of twin districts. “The go ahead for the operation was given in the recently held high level security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah,” they said.
The security review meeting was held after last month’s deadly militant attack on army vehicles in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) area of Rajouri in which four soldiers were killed and three others injured.
Sources said the army has named the proposed operation as ‘Operation Sarvshakti’ and it would be launched simultaneously from Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region and south Kashmir in Valley to eliminate the militants hiding in Pir Panjal forest ranges in Poonch and Rajouri districts.
They said ahead of the operation, more troops are being inducted in the Poonch-Rajouri sector to fill the security gaps. “The human intelligence on the ground is also being strengthened to ensure that operation remains successful”
“Besides, use of technology including latest sophisticated gadgets, drones and UAV, through wall radars, etc will be used during the operation to track down and eliminate the well armed and highly trained militants,” sources said.
Sources also said police and paramilitary personnel would also be involved in the operation. "They would mostly be deployed for outer layer cordon”.
Deaths in previous militant attacks
Dec 21: Four soldiers were killed in action and three were injured during a gunfight in Poonch
Nov 22: Two Army personnel were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists
Nov 17: Six terrorists were killed in two separate encounters