J-K: Days after attacks, Army to launch 'Operation Sarvashakti’ in Rajouri & Poonch

SRINAGAR: Troubled by militancy in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the last few years, the Army has decided to launch a major anti-militancy operation named ‘Operation Sarvashakti’ to end militancy in the two districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The army, under Operation Sadbhavana, has also adopted Topi Peer village in Poonch, where three civilians were killed recently, to win over the local population.

The security agencies suspect that 25-35 militants, mostly foreigners, are hiding in the dense forest areas of twin districts. “The go ahead for the operation was given in the recently held high level security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah,” they said.

The security review meeting was held after last month’s deadly militant attack on army vehicles in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) area of Rajouri in which four soldiers were killed and three others injured.