Jharkhand Mukti Morcha braces for ‘big brother’ role in 2024 polls

RANCHI: The (JMM), a major partner of the ruling alliance, is pitching for at least half of the total of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.
The Congress, on the other hand, has suggested its ally to keep away from rhetoric.
The two sides discussed seat-sharing in the state during the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on January 13. The JMM insisted it contest at least 7 seats in the parliamentary polls.
In 2019, the Congress had played the role of big brother in the Lok Sabha polls, while the JMM took charge in the Assembly elections.
JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, who was also a part of the JMM delegation, has already made it clear that the party will contest more seats than it did in 2029. It means the JMM will be contesting on more than 5 seats this time.
In 2019, JMM contested four seats, Congress seven, RJD one, and two seats went to the JVM.
Since JVM has merged with the BJP and does not exist, the seats previously allotted to JVM will be used to accommodate the demands of other allies, with JMM and Congress expected to secure a significant share.
JMM sources revealed that the party is eyeing all five ST seats in Jharkhand — Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Khunti, Dumka, and Rajmahal. Additionally, it has staked its claim on Jamshedpur and Giridih seats, leaving only seven seats for others.
JMM leaders said the party that played the role of a younger brother in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, after leading the ruling alliance for four years, wants the role of a big brother in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“The JMM’s Delhi team for INDIA bloc meeting was headed by Champai Soren. The team discussed seat sharing. We have demanded at least half of the total 14 Lok Seats,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.
“The discussion took place in a positive atmosphere during which the Congress chief was briefed about the aspirations and expectations of the party leaders,” said Pandey.
He said the final discussion will take place in the presence of JMM chief Shibu Soren and the party’s executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
“We are demanding only those seats where we are strong. These seats include three in Santhal Pargana – Dumka, Godda and Rajmahal -- along with Giridih, Chaibasa, Jamshedpur and Lohardaga. A final decision will come by the end of this month,” said the JMM spokesperson.
The Congress, on the other hand, is adamant about not giving up its traditional seats, and has suggested JMM leaders to keep away from making “unwanted statements.”
“The JMM should refrain from issuing such statements as it will only make the BJP stronger. Seat-sharing has to be decided between the JMM and Congress leaderships,” said Congress leader Jagdigh Prasad Sahu.
But it is for sure that they will be contesting their traditional seats like Khunti and Lohardaga along with their sitting seat Chaibasa, Sahu said.
ED summons
Intensifying its probe, the ED has summoned 30 people in the alleged illegal mining case worth Rs 1,250 crore in Sahibganj. The ones summoned will be interrogated from January 17.
The ED had conducted searches at 12 locations belonging to the people close to CM Hemant Soren, including his Media Advisor Abhishek Prasad ‘Pintu,’ in Ranchi and Rajasthan in money laundering case related to illegal mining case on January 3.
Those who have been summoned include businessman Kanhaiya Khudania and others whose premises were searched by ED.