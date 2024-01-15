Jharkhand Mukti Morcha braces for ‘big brother’ role in 2024 polls

RANCHI: The (JMM), a major partner of the ruling alliance, is pitching for at least half of the total of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

The Congress, on the other hand, has suggested its ally to keep away from rhetoric.

The two sides discussed seat-sharing in the state during the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on January 13. The JMM insisted it contest at least 7 seats in the parliamentary polls.

In 2019, the Congress had played the role of big brother in the Lok Sabha polls, while the JMM took charge in the Assembly elections.

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, who was also a part of the JMM delegation, has already made it clear that the party will contest more seats than it did in 2029. It means the JMM will be contesting on more than 5 seats this time.

In 2019, JMM contested four seats, Congress seven, RJD one, and two seats went to the JVM.

Since JVM has merged with the BJP and does not exist, the seats previously allotted to JVM will be used to accommodate the demands of other allies, with JMM and Congress expected to secure a significant share.