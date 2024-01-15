Kashmir under grip of cold wave, Srinagar night temperature at minus 4.3 degree Celsius

SRINAGAR: Kashmir remained in the grip of a cold wave as the mercury stayed several degrees below freezing point last night, officials said on Monday. Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, almost same as previous night, the officials said.

They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees while in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir it was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.